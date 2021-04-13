 Results: This mountain is calling! | Lifestyle | DW | 13.04.2021

Lifestyle

Results: This mountain is calling!

Wir wollten wissen, welchen Berg Sie gerne mal besteigen würden. Ob Sie das Buch „111 extreme Orte in Europa, die man gesehen haben muss" bekommen, erfahren Sie hier. 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Berge

The mountain is calling! Many people worldwide take to the mountain tops in their free time, however, many mountains can only be scaled by professional mountain climbers. Things are a little different though at the “Jungfrau” mountain in the Swiss Alps: A train goes up this mountain! At 3,454 meters above sea level, the train station on the Jungfraujoch is the highest in Europe.

Many of you wrote to us this week to tell us which mountain you would like to climb. We extend our thanks to all participants!

After all of the submissions we have given away the book “111 extreme places in Europe that you shouldn’t miss”. The winner is Gertrud H. from Austria. The Mount Everst in Nepal is her favorite.

Best of luck!

