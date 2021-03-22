Results: This is how people dance in your country!

Dances are considered part of the culture in many countries. In Ireland for example, tap dances have a long tradition. Irish dancing probably goes back to the time of the Celts. To this day, the distinctive folk dances are a strong hallmark of life in Ireland. Now, the Irish dance group “Cairde” is bringing these dances up to date. We wanted to know from you which types of dances are most popular in your country. Many of you have written to us, so we would like to say thank you to you all!



After all the submissions we have given away a DW rucksack, filled with goodies, with an exclusive DW design. Carol M. from Concepcion in Chile has won. In her country people often like to dance the Cueca.