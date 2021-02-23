 Results: these are the sweets most popular in your country! | Lifestyle | DW | 23.02.2021

Lifestyle

Results: these are the sweets most popular in your country!

We wanted to know which sweets are most popular in your country. To see if you have won the DW rucksack, filled with goodies, with an exclusive design, check here.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Religionen

Sweets are beloved the whole world over. They act as comfort food, they help us relax, and they give us energy, appealing to people young and old. Whether it’s chocolate, bonbons, marzipan, licorice, or cookies – the selection is huge. In Belgium, the production of chocolate has a long tradition. Frederic Blondeel, who has already been recognized by Gault&Millau as being Belgium’s best chocolatier, explains in the Euromaxx series “Food Secrets” what is special about Belgian chocolates, what types there are, and how chocolate works together with the filling. The fact that pralines are very meaningful and have a long history in Belgium is showcased by the Brussels Chocolate Museum.

Many of you wrote to us this week to tell us which sweets are most popular in your country. We would therefore like to give a big thank you to everyone who took part!

After all the submissions we have given away a DW rucksack, filled with goodies, with an exclusive DW design.Ravi R. from Pune in India  has won.  

In his country Gulab Jamun is especially popular. He wrote: "The good old delight made with khoya, fried golden and finally dipped in saffron induced sugar syrup. Khoya is thickened milk obtained by boiling milk in a thick bottomed vessel for a long duration. Khoya's rich milky flavour imparts a creamy texture to the mithai (sweets). Khoya has a very less shelf life and it can be refrigerated up to 3-4 days in an airtight container. There are other sweets made out of khoya, mostly Barfi - Burfi is a Indian fudge garnished with nuts and cut into squares or rectangles. There are more than 45 types of Barfis. Every region of of India has its own traditional form or flavor of barfi. Gulab Jamun is one sweet that is made all over India with its regional flavor and variation."

Congratulations, Ravi, a DW backpack is on its way to India!

Best of luck!

