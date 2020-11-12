Result: The most popular food or dish in your country!

When it comes to cuisine, every country and every region has its favorite snacks and dishes. In Germany, currywurst is particularly popular. You can get it at corner snack bars all over the country. We wanted to know what dishes or snacks are considered classics where you live. A big thank you to everyone who wrote to us!



We held a drawing with all the entries for an iPad. The lucky winner is Greg N. from UK.



He wrote: "I can’t speak for my entire country. Who can? But The most popular dish for ME is fish and chips - specifically haddock and chips with mushy peas, salt and vinegar. I remember the first time I had it, which was also the first time my parents took me to the cinema - my fifth birthday. The film was Ben Hur. The film, the big screen, the colour (only black and white TV then) were a wide-eyed revelation for me, and so was the fish and chips - the best thing I had ever tasted. And it still is."



Congratulations!