 Result: The most popular food or dish in your country! | Lifestyle | DW | 12.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Result: The most popular food or dish in your country!

We wanted to know what culinary specialties are particularly popular in your country.  Find out here if you are the lucky winner of our drawing.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Snacks

When it comes to cuisine, every country and every region has its favorite snacks and dishes. In Germany, currywurst is particularly popular. You can get it at corner snack bars all over the country. We wanted to know what dishes or snacks are considered classics where you live. A big thank you to everyone who wrote to us!

We held a drawing with all the entries for an iPad. The lucky winner is Greg N. from UK. 

He wrote: "I can’t speak for my entire country. Who can? But The most popular dish for ME is fish and chips - specifically haddock and chips with mushy peas, salt and vinegar. I remember the first time I had it, which was also the first time my parents took me to the cinema - my fifth birthday. The film was Ben Hur. The film, the big screen, the colour (only black and white TV then) were a wide-eyed revelation for me, and so was the fish and chips - the best thing I had ever tasted. And it still is."

Congratulations!

DW recommends

How do you decorate your walls at home?

You see them everywhere in Portugal’s capital Lisbon: Azulejos, artistic tiles. As a decoration, they enhance the exterior and interior walls of churches, monasteries and palaces. What do you decorate your walls with?  

Advertisement
Film still Undine (Christian Schulz/Schramm Film)

Two German works nominated for European Film Awards 2020

Christian Petzold's "Undine" and the film adaptation of "Berlin Alexanderplatz" by Burhan Qurbani are among the six titles nominated for best feature film.  

Indien l Influencer und Autor Jay Shetty (Steve Erle/Rowohlt Verlag)

Author Jay Shetty on his 'Think like a monk' principle

Who needs materialism when finding fulfillment lies in simpler pleasures? That's writer Jay Shetty's philosophy. "Think like a monk" is both the title of his new book and his entire approach to life.  

Neil young on stage with a guitar at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival 2019 (Amy Harris/AP Photo/picture-alliance)

Neil Young: Legendary guitarist and rock star turns 75

Icon of folk, country, rock and "godfather of grunge": At 75, after decades of concert tours and many dozens of albums, Neil Young is still going strong.  

Singapur Merlion Park & Business district (Yeen Ling Chong/AP Photo/picture-alliance)

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

The COVID-19 epidemic poses a threat to the everyday life of people worldwide. Travelers are particularly affected, as are people working in tourism. Here are the latest developments.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  