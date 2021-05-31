 Restoring the fire-ravaged University of Cape Town library | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 31.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Restoring the fire-ravaged University of Cape Town library

In the wake of the devastating fire in the Jagger Library in Cape Town, restorers are trying to save what they can. So far the salvage has been a success.

Burnt books

The books in the main reading room had no chance

It was early morning when Tina Löhr landed at Cape Town International Airport at the end of April. Only days earlier, she had received news that one of the most famous and precious libraries on the African continent was on fire: the Jagger Library at the University of Cape Town.

The moment she saw the images of the blazing building in the media, she knew she had to help. 

A specialist in salvaging paper, including antiquarian books, old documents and historical plans, Löhr got in touch with a colleague, a restorer in the city of Durban with whom she had completed an internship 20 years before. She was told that few specialists in the field were available, and that she would be needed. 

Few restoration specialists on hand

Five days later, Löhr was in Cape Town, meeting with colleague Mary Minicka, who also specializes in paper restoration. Löhr and Minicka were now the only two paper conservationists trying to salvage what was left of the Jagger Library. 

Südafrika Großfeuer zerstört Uni-Bibliothek in Kapstadt

Tina Löhr at work at the University of Cape Town

"I got involved right away," Löhr told DW.

In addition to these experts, some 2,000 volunteers would join the weeks-long salvage operation. They helped put 10,000 wet items put into cold storage, while 12,000-odd crates of materials were sent to 10 different locations  — which are being closely monitored to avoid the onset of mold.

There was a good atmosphere on site, recounts Löhr, who was also involved in the recovery of collections at the Cologne City Archive, which collapsed in 2009 as a result of construction work. "Everyone was totally committed, everyone showed dedication," she said of the scene at the burnt Jagger Library.

"There was this gigantic outpouring of support," said Minicka, who works as a restorer at the Cape Archives in Cape Town. "Scholars, cultural practitioners, church communities," joined in, she said. "It was amazing to see how many different people were willing to help."

Main reading room completely destroyed

The fire had broken out in the attic of the University of Cape Town's Jagger Library reading room after a wildfire that swept across the slopes of the city’s Table Mountain amid high winds on April 18. The library's reading room and everything inside fell victim to the flames.

"There's nothing left but a few charred books," said Löhr, adding that nothing was salvageable.

The situation was different in the basement beneath the reading room, where the special collections are held. There, the restorers were in demand.

"We had to get what was still there out of the water as quickly as possible," Löhr said, explaining that the water for firefighting ran from the reading room into the basement. "That's where all the holdings were stored, in the usual archive shelves or cabinets."

With water seeping into the basement, the holding would start to mold within a couple of days.

"So you have to get the books out of there as quickly as possible," she said.

Water damage first aid

Teams of volunteers set to rescue the volumes. Löhr had to help decide what would happen to each object: How soaked is it? Can it air dry? Does it need to be freeze-dried?

"That's the first line of defense for water damage. It buys you time," Löhr said. The university had already set up shipping containers that acted as cold storage. "Knowing where to freeze things is part of any emergency plan in an archive."

Particularly valuable items included the historic development plans of Cape Town, Löhr notes.

a burnt out building interior with high columns

A wildfire gutted Cape Town's Jagger Library and destroyed invaluable cultural heritage

She took the most important pieces to the restoration tent, where Mary Minicka set about saving the papers. Colleagues from the US and the Netherlands were on hand with advice in an online group. 

After a week, Tina Löhr had to leave. "I left with a good feeling," she said, with the salvage completed just a few days after she left. Now it's a matter of rebuilding the collection.

"That will take three to four years," Löhr estimates. "It also depends on capacity, of course."

With the first phase of the salvage operation completed a month after the fire, the Jagger Library team are now entering the recovery phase, which includes increasing the capacity for conservation and preservation.

Mary Minicka confirms that the rebuilding of the archive will be an opportunity to to train more conservationists in South Africa. "Our profession should become bigger. That way, something useful can still come out of this terrible disaster."

water damaged antiquarian books dry out on a table

Damaged volumes are drying out during the salvage operation

Salvage saves invaluable collections 

Duane Jethro, a junior research fellow at the Centre for Curating the Archive at the University of Cape Town, is grateful that the salvage was so successful.

The special collections at the Jagger Library held the university’s records of |xam and !kun indigenous people. "The languages of these people are extinct now, so these records are part of our South African cultural heritage," he told DW.

"These were luckily saved due to the security measures put in place in the basement of the African studies library where the special collections are held," Jethro said, adding that much of the collection was fortunately also digitized.

Nonetheless, he says much was lost, including 3,500 "irreplaceable" films, as well as books and paintings held in the main library reading room.

"There's much to be sad for, but also much to be glad for in terms of the successful salvage and restoration," he added.     

Tina Löhr reaffirms that the damaged papers and books will be restored. "All the things that are wet and that were in the basement are salvageable," she said, adding that she plans to return to South Africa soon to help in the recovery phase.

  • Finnland Central Library Oodi in Helsinki (Tuomas Uusheimo)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Designing for community

    The Central Library Oodi in Helsinki is a designer lover's dream. The architecture of the three-story building highlights Finland's natural world, with a wood-clad exterior and a wavy shape that resembles snow drifts. With a movie theater and sauna inside, the library built to honor the country's centenary is about more than just books.

  • The Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Rising from the ashes

    The Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar got its present name in 1991. It had previously been called simply the "Herzogliche Bibliothek" ("The Ducal Library") for 300 years. The building with its famous rococo hall (above) was partially destroyed in a fire, but it reopened on October 24, 2007.

  • University of Technology Library in Delft, the Netherlands (picture-alliance/Nicholas Kane/Arcaid)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    A football field or a library?

    Don't worry if you don't have a student card, the library of the University of Technology in Delft, the Netherlands is worth visiting even without it. The sloping, grass-grown top of the building is particularly striking, and the 42-meter-high cone that pierces the building in the middle hides four floors full of books.

  • Biblioteca Joanina in Coimbra, Portugal (picture-alliance/akg-images/H. Champollion)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Tulipwood and ebony

    British newspaper "The Daily Telegraph" included the Biblioteca Joanina in Coimbra, Portugal in the 2013 list of the most spectacular libraries in the world. It bears the name of the Portuguese king John V, who commissioned its construction. All bookshelves are made of tulipwood and ebony, and the place is now part of the Faculty of Law.

  • The new Library of Alexandria (picture-alliance/Arco Images GmbH)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    The ancient world meets modernity

    The Library of Alexandria was the most famous library in the world before it was destroyed in flames about 2,000 years ago. It is said to have contained the whole knowledge of the then world on about 490,000 papyrus rolls. The new library of Alexandria, which continues the tradition, opened in 2002. Its final cost? More than 220 million dollars (€187 m.).

  • Abbey library of Saint Gall in St. Gallen, Switzerland (picture-alliance/Stuart Dee/robertharding)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Among mummies

    Some of the specimens in possession of the Abbey library of Saint Gall in St. Gallen, Switzerland are over 1,300 years old, and visitors can see the monastery plan, the oldest building plan in Europe, or an Egyptian mummy. The Büchersaal ("The Book Hall," above) has been on the UNESCO World Heritage list since 1983.

  • The Library of Congress in Washington, D. C (picture-alliance/JOKER/H. Khandani)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Rescued by a president

    Pay a visit to the Library of Congress whenever you are in Washington, D. C. The library was founded in 1800 but was burnt down by the British just 14 years later. Thomas Jefferson, the third President of the United States, sold about 6,500 books from his private collection to fund the $24,000 restoration. The main reading room pictured above was built in the Neo-Renaissance style.

  • The Long Room in the Trinity College Library in Dublin (Imago/imagebroker)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    An oak-ey idea

    The double-storey "Long Room" in the old Trinity College Library in Dublin is 64 meters long and 12 meters wide. But the space wasn't always as impressive as it is today. Its flat, plaster ceiling was removed in 1858 and substituted by a new roof made of oak.

  • New York Public Library Reading Room (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Schmitt-Tegge )

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    A movie star

    The New York Public Library has starred in several films, including the musical "42nd Street" from 1933, "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961), "Ghostbusters" (1984) and "Spider-Man" (2002). It is also where Carrie and Mr. Big get married in the 2008 "Sex and the City" film. Opened in 1911, the impressive main reading room is currently being expanded.

  • The National Library of China in Beijing (Getty Images/AFP/W. Zhao)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Everything is big in China

    With an archive of more than 30 million books and other media, the National Library of China is one of the seven largest libraries in the world. It was built as the "Capital Library" in 1809 and later renamed the "Beijing Library" in 1928 after the People's Republic of China was established. Its current name was approved by the state in 1998.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


DW recommends

Mandela, visionary of a free South Africa

Nelson Mandela emerged from 27 years in prison to lead South Africa to freedom from white rule. He became the country's first black president and won the Nobel Peace prize for his policy of reconciliation.  

Dutch man returns library book nearly 40 years overdue

A book that was checked out of a Dutch library in March 1981 has now been returned decades later. "The reader must have had a hard time letting go," the library said.  

The most beautiful libraries in the world

A place of study and contemplation, a resting and meeting place: libraries have existed for over 4,000 years. As Germany celebrates National Library Day, we explore some of the most spectacular libraries on the planet.  

Audios and videos on the topic

South Africa: The "recycling evangelists”  

Has the fire been contained? DW Correspondent Adrian Kriesch from Cape Town  