Resources Special

From the ground in which we plant our food, to the water that nurtures it, the forests that give us shade and shelter, and the oceans in which we fish, we need to use our resources carefully. Countless projects are underway across the world to raise awareness of the sustainability.

Getting creative with old toilet rolls 20.09.2017

You never need lose your bus ticket again with this neat little organizer, made from good old toilet rolls. To find out how to do it, just look through the photos and listen to the instructions. Easy peasy...

How to make a rug from old t-shirts 13.09.2017

What do you do with your old t-shirts? If they're too baggy and worn out to give to someone else, why not chop them into strips and make them into a colorful little rug. Your new dancefloor?
'Trump Forest' on its way to sucking up America's extra emissions 18.08.2017

People around the world have pledged to plant 250,000 trees to counter the US President's "disgraceful" decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement. You, too, can plant a tree to counter Trump!
Who owns the Serengeti? 27.06.2017

​​​​​​​In the Serengeti National Park, animals and humans increasingly have to compete for scarce resources such as land and water. So who gets them in the end?
Buzz of success in Zimbabwe's forests 27.06.2017

As organic beekeeping spreads like wildfire across eastern Zimbabwe, the industrious little insects are helping to preserve forests and prevent woodland fires.
Green desert 26.05.2017

Plenty of desert, little water, not much land for agriculture: Jordan is a country with extreme living conditions. The knowledge of the Bedouins shows us how to handle nature with care.

Communities being left behind in the fight for land in Uganda 24.01.2017

In a Uganda forest reserve, green goals and community land rights are at odds. It's a story being played out across Africa, as investors scramble to lease and buy vast tracts.
Six data visualizations that explain the plastic problem 30.12.2016

Tiny particles, bags, bottles: When plastic lands in the ocean, it harms wildlife and the environment. But how much plastic does end up there, and where does it come from? An overview of problems and solutions.

Brazil: The Pau Brasil National Park 09.02.2015

The final remnants of the Atlantic coastal rain forest Mata Atlantica are located in regions which are home to more than 120 million Brazilians. This is at the heart of the Brazilian economy. At the same time the forests are among the five most important global biodiversity hot spots.