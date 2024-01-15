  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentGhana

Resolving conflicts between Ghana’s farmers and herdsmen

Maxwell Suuk | Peter Wozny
January 15, 2024

As climate change exacerbates the competition for land and resources, conflicts between farmers and nomadic herdsmen have increased in many West African countries. We go to Ghana to see how the tensions can be resolved.

https://p.dw.com/p/4b4iP
Portait photo of Maxwell Suuk
Maxwell Suuk Maxwell is a DW reporter based in Tamale, Northern Ghana.
