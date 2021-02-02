 Resolution: You would want to see these animals for sure! | Lifestyle | DW | 02.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Resolution: You would want to see these animals for sure!

We would like you to tell us which animals you would like to see up close in the wild. If you want to see if you have won the filled DW rucksack, with the exclusive DW design, then check here.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Wildtiere

Every winter on Heligoland's neighboring island "Düne", visitors can watch the gray seals rearing their young – a unique natural spectacle.

Many of you have written to us this week to tell us which animals you would like to see in the wild. We extend a huge Thank You to everyone to took part!

After all the submissions we have given away a filled DW rucksack with an exclusive DW design. Uwe H. from Ballydehob in Ireland has won. He would like to get up close to lions and tigers.

Congratulations!

DW recommends

What is your favorite subject to photograph?

Taking pictures is just part of our everyday life, whether it’s selfies, landscape shots, or vacation memories. Euromaxx wants to know what you enjoy photographing the most and why.  

Advertisement
Adarsh Gourav (pictured right) with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao (pictured left)

'The White Tiger': Social message or worn-out stereotypes?

"The White Tiger" has topped Netflix charts and garnered critical acclaim outside India, but does it merely replicate existing cliches about the country?  

Musa Okwonga

Musa Okwonga: Soul-searching as a Black man in Berlin

Tired of being the "grateful" immigrant, Ugandan-British writer Musa Okwonga left the UK to come to Berlin and explores his experience in a novel.  

Musiker Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations

Actor Evan Rachel Wood and four other women have detailed a litany of abuses on Instagram, which the singer dismisses as "horrible distortions of reality."  

Sun umbrellas on a beach in Albania

How will we travel in the summer of 2021?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Europe is going from one lockdown to the next. Many just want to get away and are pinning their hopes on the summer. Still others plan to stay near home — and travel more sustainably.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  