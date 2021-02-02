Resolution: You would want to see these animals for sure!

Every winter on Heligoland's neighboring island "Düne", visitors can watch the gray seals rearing their young – a unique natural spectacle.

Many of you have written to us this week to tell us which animals you would like to see in the wild. We extend a huge Thank You to everyone to took part!

After all the submissions we have given away a filled DW rucksack with an exclusive DW design. Uwe H. from Ballydehob in Ireland has won. He would like to get up close to lions and tigers.

Congratulations!