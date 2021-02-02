Resolution: You would want to see these animals for sure!

We would like you to tell us which animals you would like to see up close in the wild. If you want to see if you have won the filled DW rucksack, with the exclusive DW design, then check here.
Every winter on Heligoland's neighboring island "Düne", visitors can watch the gray seals rearing their young – a unique natural spectacle.
Many of you have written to us this week to tell us which animals you would like to see in the wild. We extend a huge Thank You to everyone to took part!
After all the submissions we have given away a filled DW rucksack with an exclusive DW design. Uwe H. from Ballydehob in Ireland has won. He would like to get up close to lions and tigers.
Congratulations!