Residents of Indonesian village adapt to sinking land

Prita Kusumaputri02/07/2024February 7, 2024Much of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, is expected to be submerged by 2050, but villagers along the coast of Java are at the forefront of this emergency. Around 400 residents in Timbulsloko, Central Java, adapt to life on sinking land.