 Researchers create northern white rhino embryos to save species | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 11.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Researchers create northern white rhino embryos to save species

An international group of scientists is hoping to bring the northern white rhino back from the brink of extinction. With only two females left in the world, they are turning to a sub-species for help.

Najin and Fatu, the only two remaining female northern white rhinos; graze together in their paddock

Scientists are hoping to impregnate the closely-related southern white rhino — the most abundant rhino sub-species in the world — using harvested eggs from the last two northern white rhino cows and frozen sperm collected from four rhino bulls before their deaths, an international science consortium said on Wednesday.
Read more: Scientists fertilize eggs from last northern white rhinos

Turning point in assisted reproduction 

Two northern white rhino in-vitro embryos were successfully created at Avantea Laboratories in Cremona, Italy.

"These are early embryos that have a very high potential to develop into a baby. [They] have now been put in liquid nitrogen. We have achieved a new life, a new hope for this species," Thomas Hildebrandt, project head at the Leibnitz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, a consortium partner in the project, told DW.

A southern white rhino is see with a calf

It's hoped a southern white rhino cow can act as a surrogate for the embryos

Researchers from Kenya, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Germany are still fine-tuning the implantation procedure before the embryos are transferred into a surrogate mother, but are hopeful a northern white rhino calf can be born via surrogacy within the next three years.

Mother's bond

The remaining two cows, mother Najin and daughter Fatu, live in a Kenyan sanctuary. The last bull, Fatu's father, Sudan, died in March, 2018.

A photo showing the last surviving male northern white rhino named 'Sudan' shortly before his death in 2018

Sudan, the last remaining northern white rhino, died in 2018

Genetic reasons mean neither cow can breed.

While Najin and Fatu might not be able to carry the baby, the offspring would still be reliant on them "to pass on their knowledge of how a northern white rhino behaves with their offspring," Hildebrandt added.

DW recommends

Swipe right to save the rhino

He's 43 years old, six feet tall and pretty wrinkly: The world's last remaining male northern white rhino has joined the dating app Tinder in a last-ditch bid to save his species from extinction. (26.05.2017)  

Scientists fertilize eggs from last northern white rhinos

Scientists have successfully fertilized eggs taken from two female northern white rhinos, a year after the last remaining male died. The procedure has raised hopes about saving the highly endangered animals. (26.08.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Eggs of planet's two last northern white rhino fertilized  

Related content

Kenya nördliches Weißes Nashorn

Scientists fertilize eggs from last northern white rhinos 26.08.2019

Scientists have successfully fertilized eggs taken from two female northern white rhinos, a year after the last remaining male died. The procedure has raised hopes about saving the highly endangered animals.

Letztes männliches Nördliches Breitmaulnashorn der Welt gestorben

Sudan, world's last male northern white rhino, dies 20.03.2018

The world's last male northern white rhino, named Sudan, has died in Kenya. His death means that only two females from the subspecies survive. The rhino, which would have been too old to breed, had to be euthanized.

Kenia Nördliches Weißes Nashorn

Researchers create hybrid northern white rhino embryos 04.07.2018

Berlin zoologists have succeeded in producing living rhinoceros embryos from stored sperm of the northern white rhinoceros. The breakthrough nourishes hope of bringing the nearly extinct species back to life.

Advertisement