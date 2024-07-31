Rescuers search for survivors of Kerala landslides

CatastropheIndiaRescuers search for survivors of Kerala landslides To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheIndiaShalu Yadav | Richard Kujur07/31/2024July 31, 2024More than 160 people have died and hundreds are still missing in India's southern state of Kerala after it was hit by landslides in the early hours of Tuesday. Ongoing rescue efforts by soldiers and rescue teams are hampered by continuing rains.https://p.dw.com/p/4iyU0Advertisement