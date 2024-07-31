  1. Skip to content
CatastropheIndia

Rescuers search for survivors of Kerala landslides

Shalu Yadav | Richard Kujur
July 31, 2024

More than 160 people have died and hundreds are still missing in India's southern state of Kerala after it was hit by landslides in the early hours of Tuesday. Ongoing rescue efforts by soldiers and rescue teams are hampered by continuing rains.

Richard Kujur
Richard Kujur Documentary filmmaker/journalist based in India
