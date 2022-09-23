Australian rescuers race to save whales

Nature and EnvironmentAustraliaAustralian rescuers race to save whalesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAustralia09/23/2022September 23, 2022Rescue crews in Tasmania are racing to save the last surviving whales from a mass stranding. Around 230 pilot whales were found on the west coast of the Australian island. Most in the pod have died and must now be removed from the shoreline.https://p.dw.com/p/4HFrBAdvertisement