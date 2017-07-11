Rescuers find parts of lost Indonesian plane in Java Sea

Indonesian rescuers said they have retrieved body parts, items of clothing, and scraps of metal from the Java Sea early Sunday morning after Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said authorities launched search efforts after identifying "the possible location of the crash site."

"These pieces were found by the SAR team between Lancang Island and Laki Island," said National Search and Rescue Agency Bagus Puruhito in a statement.

Indonesian military Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said the Rigel navy ship detected a signal from the aircraft, which fit the coordinates of the last contact made by the pilots before the aircraft went missing.

A sea and air search effort is well underway. The rescue operation, which includes 11 navy ships and two helicopters, lasted throughout the night.

What we know so far:

The plane took off from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta Airport at about 2:36 p.m. (07:36 UTC) Saturday.

The flight last made contact around 2:40 p.m.

There were 62 people on board, including several children.

The flight was bound for the city of Pontianak, northwest of Jakarta.

The plane lost more than 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) of altitude in less than a minute, according to FlightRadar24.

The plane model was an older Boeing 737-500.

Officials suspected the plane crashed

Bambang Suryo Aji, a senior official at the country's national search and rescue agency, told AFP that the plane had likely gone down.

"We deployed our team, boats and sea riders to the location suspected to be where it went down after losing contact," the official said.

A Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 lost contact after taking off from Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta

The Regent of the Thousand Islands chain said he had information that "something fell and exploded on Laki island," in comments to Indonesian newspaper Merdeka.

Previously, the Soekarno-Hatta Airport Branch Communications Manager Haerul Anwar said that the Sriwijaya Air plane had lost contact around Lancang Island — part of the Thousand Islands chain.

Local media reports said fishermen spotted metal objects believed to be parts of a plane in the Thousand Islands.

Unconfirmed images of small debris fished from the water were broadcast by local media.

"We found some cables, a piece of jeans, and pieces of metal on the water," CNN Indonesia quoted security official Zulkifli as saying.

A patrol boat from the Ministry of Transportation found possible human body parts and oil near to the reported crash site, local news outlet Kompas reported.

Sriwijaya Air, Boeing await more information

Indonesian TV footage showed relatives and friends of those aboard the plane weeping, praying and hugging each other as they waited for information at airports in Jakarta and Pontianak.

The plane was heading northwest towards the city of Pontianak when it started losing altitude

Sriwijaya Air, an Indonesian budget airline, said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make a fuller statement.

A Boeing spokeswoman said, "We are aware of media reports from Jakarta, and are closely monitoring the situation. We are working to gather more information."

Journalist Kresna Astraatmadja spoke to DW from Jakarta, explaining that the airline did not have a poor reputation before the apparent crash. But he also pointed out that the aircraft in question was old and had already made the same trip four times since the early morning.

Boeing in trouble

Boeing has been plagued with problems ever since manufacturing the infamous 737 Max model that was involved in two deadly crashes in less than a year.

In October 2018, a total of 189 people were killed when a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max jet slammed into the Java Sea about 12 minutes after take-off from Jakarta on a routine one-hour flight.

In March 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed after taking off from Addis Ababa. All 157 people on board died.

The model was grounded and the company was Boeing was fined $2.5 billion (€2.04 billion) over claims it defrauded regulators overseeing the 737 Max model.

The plane that lost contact on Saturday is a much older model. The nearly 27-year-old aircraft did not use the new, problematic MCAS systems built into the current-generation 737 Max planes.

