Rescue ends after 6 workers presumed dead in bridge collapse

US authorities seek to address and recover from the damage caused by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Shipments from the key US port in Baltimore could face weeks of disruption.

Lauren Baker
March 27, 2024