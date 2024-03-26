  1. Skip to content
Rescue efforts ongoing after Baltimore bridge collapse

Ralph Martin
March 26, 2024

A major search and rescue operation is underway in the US city of Baltimore, after a cargo ship collision caused the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse. At least seven vehicles are believed to have been on the bridge at the time.

