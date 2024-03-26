Rescue efforts ongoing after Baltimore bridge collapse

CatastropheUnited States of AmericaRescue efforts ongoing after Baltimore bridge collapseTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheUnited States of AmericaRalph Martin03/26/2024March 26, 2024A major search and rescue operation is underway in the US city of Baltimore, after a cargo ship collision caused the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse. At least seven vehicles are believed to have been on the bridge at the time.https://p.dw.com/p/4e8HKAdvertisement