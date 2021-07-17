Rescue efforts as death toll rises in Germany floods — live updates

More than 130 people have been reported dead across western Germany, and 150 in total across Europe

Over 600 people have been reported injured

850 Bundeswehr soldiers have been deployed to assist with disaster relief

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit the flooded regions of North Rhine-Westphalia later in the day

The worst hit regions are in western Germany around the borders to the Benelux countries

Death toll above 130

The official death toll has risen to 133, with 43 confirmed in North Rhine Westphalia and 150 confirmed in total across Belgium, France, Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. At least 90 of the deaths in Germany took place in the Ahrweiler district south of Cologne, and officials believe that figure is due to rise as rescue efforts continue. Police said they had received reports of over 618 injuries.

Steinmeier to visit affected district

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit an affected district in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia. He will visit along with state premier Armin Laschet, who is in the running to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the fall. He is expected in the Rhein-Erft district and is then due to join Laschet in a visit to Erftstadt, where numerous houses and cars were washed away in recent days.

In Erftstadt-Blessem, several buildings and parts of a historic castle were destroyed due to a sink hole and major landslides. State Interior Minister Herbert Reul said on Friday evening it was assumed several people in Erftstadt had died but the situation was not yet clear.

Thousands of workers in the Eifel region

Thousands of emergency workers are still in the Eifel region, where the flood devastated entire towns and flattened homes on Thursday night. Damaged power and telephone lines and interruptions to mobile phone services have made it harder to locate people and carry out rescue services.

Initial forecasts for Rhineland Palatinate showed the danger of flooding had fallen, although warnings remained in place around the Ahr river and the tributaries of the lower Sauer.