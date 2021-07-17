Rescue efforts as death toll rises in Germany floods — live updates

More than 130 people have been reported dead across western Germany, and 150 in total across Europe

Over 600 people have been reported injured

850 Bundeswehr soldiers have been deployed to assist with disaster relief

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit the flooded regions of North Rhine-Westphalia later in the day

The worst hit regions are in western Germany around the borders to the Benelux countries

Rescuers continue search in village with sinkhole

Rescue crews are continuing the search for people missing in the western German village of Erfstadt-Blessem, the site of a massive sinkhole caused by the floods. No bodies have been found yet, and there are no reliable figures on how many people are still missing.

"We assume several deaths, but do not know," said the North Rhine-Westphalian Interior Minister Herbert Reul on Friday in Düsseldorf.

At least three residential buildings and part of a historic castle collapsed in the area. Water levels have dropped in other parts of the area, a district spokesperson said on Saturday.

Death toll above 130

The official death toll has risen to 133, with 43 confirmed in North Rhine Westphalia and 150 confirmed in total across Belgium, France, Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

At least 90 of the deaths in Germany were in the Ahrweiler district south of Cologne, and officials believe that figure is due to rise as rescue efforts continue. Police said they had received reports of over 618 injuries.

Steinmeier to visit affected district

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit an affected district in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia. He will visit along with state premier Armin Laschet, who is in the running to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the fall. He is expected in the Rhein-Erft district and is then due to join Laschet in a visit to Erftstadt, where numerous houses and cars were washed away in recent days.

In Erftstadt-Blessem, several buildings and parts of a historic castle were destroyed due to a sink hole and major landslides. State Interior Minister Herbert Reul said on Friday evening it was assumed several people in Erftstadt had died but the situation was not yet clear.

Germany's floods: Help is on the way One of the worst natural disasters in Germany's living memory Over 100 people have been reported dead and scores more are missing after torrential rain and floods swept across Western Europe, with Germany bearing the brunt of one of its biggest natural disasters in recent decades. Rescue operations continue in the country's hardest-hit cities and towns. Over a thousand citizens are still missing and many more remain trapped in flooded buildings.

Germany's floods: Help is on the way Houses turning into deathtraps Some districts in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) are still underwater, others are assessing damage as floodwaters recede. Leaking gas pipes and structural damage to buildings across the state have turned some sites into death traps and authorities have warned people not to go looking for missing relatives on their own but to leave it to rescue workers.

Germany's floods: Help is on the way Clearing the way for rescuers With the death toll climbing higher almost hourly, thousands of volunteers, firefighters and some 900 army personnel have joined the clean-up and salvage operations. There are fears that more victims could be found as waters recede and begin to reveal the true toll the storm took on everything in its path.

Germany's floods: Help is on the way Rescuing residents stranded in flooded buildings People trapped in buildings likely to collapse at any second are in urgent need of help. In towns such as Schuld and Heimerzheim floodwaters destroyed roads and railroad tracks, cutting off residents from the outside world. In extreme cases, police, fire and rescue, and armed forces units had to airlift residents from rooftops by helicopter.

Germany's floods: Help is on the way Flood tourists not welcome While rescue workers are exhausted from grueling and deadly round-the-clock work, police have warned against "flood tourism" — telling outsiders to stay away. "They make affected residents feel like they are in a zoo," as Lars Brummer of the Koblenz Police Department told regional public broadcaster SWR. "They can also hinder rescue workers."

Germany's floods: Help is on the way Help underway Hundreds of families have lost everything and become displaced. The cities of Cologne and Bonn in North Rhine-Westphalia have set up emergency accommodations for evacuees and aid organizations have begun collecting donations and recruiting volunteers for what will be massive repair operations.

Germany's floods: Help is on the way Immense financial loss Local media have reported catastrophic damage to infrastructure, public property and private businesses. Rhineland-Palatinate Finance Minister Doris Ahnen promised tax waivers to flood victims. At a time when the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the livelihood of many families in Germany, some victims might need much more than that to get back on their feet again. Author: Monir Ghaedi



Thousands of workers in the Eifel region

Thousands of emergency workers are still in the Eifel region, where the flood devastated entire towns and flattened homes on Thursday night. Damaged power and telephone lines and interruptions to mobile phone services have made it harder to locate people and carry out rescue services.

Initial forecasts for Rhineland Palatinate showed the danger of flooding had fallen, although warnings remained in place around the Ahr river and the tributaries of the lower Sauer.