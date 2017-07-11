Rescue efforts as death toll rises in Germany floods — live updates

Over 130 people have died in western Germany, as thousands of emergency workers continue rescue and repair efforts throughout the region.
This article was last updated at 08:50 UTC
The situation remained tense as residents of a German district close to the Dutch border were evacuated last night after a nearby dam broke, according to a statement that the town issued on Saturday morning.
Residents of Ophoven, in the city of Wassenberg, were evacuated from their homes after a dam broke in the Heinsberg district in western Germany. It was unclear how much damage had been caused by the dam breaking on the Ruhr river, which flows from Germany through the Netherlands and Belgium.
Around 700 people were affected by the measures, which began on Friday night. Wassenberg officials said that no problems occurred during the night and water levels remained stable. However, they warned people living in two other nearby districts that they could be evacuated too.
Police in Mainz, a city on the Rhine river, have taken to Twitter to warn off potential 'disaster tourists' from coming to the worst-hit areas of Rhineland-Palatinate.
"We appeal to everyone, motorcyclists or weekend drivers, to not visit the regions affected by the storm," they wrote.
"It is not time to tour a disaster area where many people have experienced great suffering and loss."
German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze has told the broadcaster WDR that the flooding shows that extra cash is needed for the affected regions to deal with extreme weather.
"There must be permanent funding for local authorities so that they can make this conversion," she said. Schulze said the money should be used for improving water management schemes and progress needed to be made "faster than currently is the case."
Rescue crews are continuing the search for people missing in the western German village of Erfstadt-Blessem, the site of a massive sinkhole caused by the floods. No bodies have been found yet, and there are no reliable figures on how many people are still missing.
"We assume several deaths, but do not know," said the North Rhine-Westphalian Interior Minister Herbert Reul on Friday in Düsseldorf.
At least three residential buildings and part of a historic castle collapsed in the area. Water levels have dropped in other parts of the area, a district spokesperson said on Saturday.
The official death toll has risen to 133, with 43 confirmed in North Rhine Westphalia and 150 confirmed in total across Belgium, France, Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.
At least 90 of the deaths in Germany were in the Ahrweiler district south of Cologne, and officials believe that figure is due to rise as rescue efforts continue. Police said they had received reports of over 618 injuries.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit an affected district in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia. He will visit along with state premier Armin Laschet, who is in the running to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the fall. He is expected in the Rhein-Erft district and is then due to join Laschet in a visit to Erftstadt, where numerous houses and cars were washed away in recent days.
In Erftstadt-Blessem, several buildings and parts of a historic castle were destroyed due to a sink hole and major landslides. State Interior Minister Herbert Reul said on Friday evening it was assumed several people in Erftstadt had died but the situation was not yet clear.
Thousands of emergency workers are still in the Eifel region, where the flood devastated entire towns and flattened homes on Thursday night. Damaged power and telephone lines and interruptions to mobile phone services have made it harder to locate people and carry out rescue services.
Initial forecasts for Rhineland Palatinate showed the danger of flooding had fallen, although warnings remained in place around the Ahr river and the tributaries of the lower Sauer.