Repurposing the invasive water hyacinth for fashion

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaRepurposing the invasive water hyacinth for fashionNature and EnvironmentIndiaPratik Chakraborty08/28/2023August 28, 2023Deceptively pretty, the deeply invasive water hyacinth blocks sunlight, oxygen and nutrients from reaching other aquatic life. But artisans in Bengal are repurposing the plants to make fashion — in the form of sarees.