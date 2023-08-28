  1. Skip to content
India

Repurposing the invasive water hyacinth for fashion

Pratik Chakraborty
August 28, 2023

Deceptively pretty, the deeply invasive water hyacinth blocks sunlight, oxygen and nutrients from reaching other aquatic life. But artisans in Bengal are repurposing the plants to make fashion — in the form of sarees.

