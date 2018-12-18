Reports: Toni Söderholm to take charge of German national ice hockey team

Several media outlets reported on Wednesday that 40-year-old Toni Söderholm, who until now has been coaching third-tier German outfit SC Riessersee is to be unveiled as the new coach at a press conference on Thursday. The German Ice Hockey Association (DEB) has not yet confirmed the appointment, but even before the latest report, it had been strongly rumored for several days.

Söderholm, a former defenseman, is a relatively inexperienced coach, having only retired as a player in 2016 following a season at Red Bull Munich. Before turning professional, Söderholm spent four years playing US college hockey with the University of Massachusetts. As a pro he spent the bulk of his career at the club of his youth, Helsinki IFK, but also had spells in the top leagues in Sweden and Switzerland, where he learned to speak German.

After he hung up his skates, he remained in the Red Bull system, joining the coaching staff before moving on to Riessersee, who are effectively a Munich farm team. Last season, Söderholm guided Riessersee to a first place in the regular season in Germany's second division and an appearance in the finals of the playoffs. However, the club withdrew from the second division in the summer due to financial problems, dropping down to the third tier.

The man he is set to replace, Marco Sturm, turned around the fortunes of Germany's national team following several years of disappointing results – culminating in the silver-medal performance at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Last month, he announced that he was leaving the national team to join the Los Angeles Kings of the North American National Hockey League (NHL).