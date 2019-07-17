 Reports of fire, shots at Cameroon maximum security prison | News | DW | 22.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Reports of fire, shots at Cameroon maximum security prison

Reports are coming in of a fire at the Kondengui Central Prison in Yaounde. Criticizing officials for overcrowding and the poor condition of the facilities, detainees have staged protests.

A guard at the prison in 2017 (Reuters/Stringer)

Reports are coming in of a fire at the Kondengui Central Prison in Cameroon's capital city, Yaounde. The detainees largely come from two Anglophone regions of Cameroon.

Read more: Cameroonian author Enoh Meyomesse says 'in prison, support from outside helped me survive'

DW intern Mimi Mefo Takambou reports that "Kondengui, one of Cameroon's biggest detention facilities, is in flames." Gunshots were heard from inside the prison a few minutes after the fire began.

Read more: In search of Cameroon's hidden history

"Hundreds of soldiers have stormed the prison to prevent chaos," Takambou reports. "Anglophone inmates held there were on strike earlier today." They were protesting illegal detention and calling on the international community to intervene.

Read more: Opinion: Key steps needed for Cameroon peace talks

'Overcrowding, poor sanitation'

The defense minister and the head of the gendarmerie arrived at the prison late Monday night.

Read more: End of a 'secret' German military mission in Cameroon

Built in 1967 for 1,500 inmates, the facility currently holds an estimated 9,500. In 2011, Amnesty International described conditions as "harsh, with inmates suffering overcrowding, poor sanitation and inadequate food. Prison guards are poorly trained, ill equipped and their numbers inadequate for a big prison population."

The prisoners, many of whom say they are being held for political reasons, took their plight to social media on Monday, posting on Facebook that they were being mistreated.  

On Monday, Human Rights Watch accused security forces of killing at least four civilians and raping one woman since mid-June in the northwest of the country. "These latest crimes add to a long string of abuses by Cameroonian security forces," said Lewis Mudge, Central Africa director at HRW. "Instead of seeing that justice is done, Cameroon's authorities deny that their forces are killing and raping people, so it is essential to remind them that the world is watching."

Read more: Cameroon basks in cheap second hand clothes

According to HRW, over the past three years Cameroon's Anglophone regions have been embroiled in a cycle of deadly violence that has claimed 2,000 lives and forced almost half a million people to leave their homes.

Watch video 04:24

Going door-to-door in Cameroon to save water

jm/mkg (AFP, DW) 

DW recommends

Opinion: Key steps needed for Cameroon peace talks

Switzerland has agreed to mediate talks between the government of Cameroon and separatist leaders aimed at faciliating a peaceful resolution to a three-year conflict. This is welcome news, says Nkongho Felix Agbor Balla. (17.07.2019)  

End of a 'secret' German military mission in Cameroon

The announcement that Germany has ended its military mission in Cameroon came as a surprise to many who were unaware of the presence of German soldiers in the conflict-torn African country. (17.07.2019)  

In search of Cameroon's hidden history

Three young researchers in Cameroon say Africans need to retake possession of their history — because owning your own history liberates your mind. DW's Henri Fotso met them in Yaounde. (12.12.2018)  

Cameroon basks in cheap second hand clothes

Cameroonian markets have been flooded with second-hand clothes from Europe and the United States. Consumers prefer to buy from Germany because of its high quality products. (21.10.2016)  

Enoh Meyomesse: 'In prison, support from outside helped me survive'

On the Day of the Imprisoned Writer, rights group PEN International remembers writers who have been jailed for their work. DW asks former imprisoned author Enoh Meyomesse about his life after release. (15.11.2017)  

WWW links

https://www.hrw.org/news/2019/07/22/cameroon-security-forces-kill-civilians-rape-woman

Audios and videos on the topic

Going door-to-door in Cameroon to save water  

Related content

Verteidigungsministerin von der Leyen in Mali

End of a 'secret' German military mission in Cameroon 17.07.2019

The announcement that Germany has ended its military mission in Cameroon came as a surprise to many who were unaware of the presence of German soldiers in the conflict-torn African country.

ECO Africa| Gerard Desire Nguele

Eco Africa: A visit from Cameroon's CRTV 18.07.2019

Last week Eco Africa had a visitor from our French-language partner station CRTV Cameroon Radio and Television Service. It was a opportunity to better understand the demands of our international collaboration.

Präsidentschaftswahlen Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari und Anhänger

AfricaLink on Air - 04 July 2019 04.07.2019

President Buhari suspends the RUGA settlement program+++Members of Cameroon's President Biya's security team have received suspended prison sentences in Switzerland over an attack on a journalist+++The trauma of Rwanda’s post-genocide generation; many young people are still depressed and demand answers to what happened.

Advertisement