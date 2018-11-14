Reports: North Korea tests "cutting-edge" weapons

North Korea is developing and testing modern strategic weapons, state media outlets announced on Friday.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un inspected a test site for a "high-tech" new weapon, Pyongyang's state media reported.

"Kim Jong Un inspected the testing of a newly developed high-tech tactical weapon at the Academy of National Defence Science," the state broadcaster reportedly said.

The weapon was not described, but the test was reportedly successful.

The test gave Kim "great satisfaction" and he said it marked "a groundbreaking turning point in strengthening the fighting power of our military", KCNA said.

