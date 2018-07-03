Reports: Joachim Löw to remain Germany coach

The mass circulation daily Bild and the national broadsheet Süddeutsche Zeitung both cited unnamed sources on Tuesday, who said that Joachim Löw had decided to carry on as head coach of the national team, despite Gemany's disappointing performance at the World Cup in Russia.

There was no immediate confirmation from the German football association (DFB).

If confirmed, the decision would come just days after the DFB presidential board discussed Löw's future in a telephone conference and unanimously agreed that the coach, who first joined the national team as Jürgen Klinsmann's assistant in 2004, should continue in his role.

The decision had thus been left in the hands of Löw, whose contract had been extended to run though the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, just weeks before the start of the tournament in Russia.

Since taking over from Klinsmann as head coach of the national team, he has led Germany to the semifinal or better in every major international tournament, winning the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 and the Confederations Cup in Russia in 2017.

After signing his contract extension in mid-May, Löw described his role as national team head coach as his dream vocation.

Germany's next match is on September 6, when they are to face France in their first match in the new FIFA Nations League.