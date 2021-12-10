 Reporters Without Borders′ Rebecca Vincent on Assange | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 17.06.2022

DW News

Reporters Without Borders' Rebecca Vincent on Assange

Journalist on Assange: ‘We are next’

Journalist on Assange: ‘We are next’ 10.12.2021

Read also

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange makes a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London, Britain February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

British government upholds Julian Assange extradition request 17.06.2022

The British home secretary has signed an order authorizing the extradition of Julian Assange. The Wikileaks founder has been involved in a legal battle for more than a decade over the release of classified US data.

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange makes a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London, Britain February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Julian Assange: UK court issues order to extradite Wikileaks founder to US 20.04.2022

A British judge has formally approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the US to face spying charges. The order must now be cleared by the UK interior minister.

Stella Moris poses for the media and for supporters as she arrives to marry her partner the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a small wedding service to be held inside the high-security Belmarsh Prison, in south east London, Wednesday,March 23, 2022. Assange, who is in a legal battle over a decision to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges, has been held at Belmarsh Prison since 2019, when he was arrested for skipping bail during a separate legal battle. Before that, he spent seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual assault. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Julian Assange weds partner Stella Moris in prison 23.03.2022

The jailed WikiLeaks founder and his long-term partner tied the knot in a high-security prison in London, reportedly with four guests and two witnesses.

Supporters of Julian Assange display signs and a banner, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Top UK court denies Julian Assange permission to appeal US extradition 14.03.2022

Free speech activist Julian Assange is one step closer to being extradited to the US, where he is likely to face espionage charges for releasing information on US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.