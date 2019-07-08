Reporters in Turkey adopt a new beat: Imprisoned journalists

Monday, July 8, 2019: First hearing of the trial where journalist Ferhat Parlak faces "membership in a terrorist organization" charges will be held at Diyarbakir 10th High Criminal Court.

This brief notice was a part of the "Upcoming trials" series featured on the website and the Twitter account of the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), a media freedom and legal rights organization in Turkey. It was founded by journalist Evin Baris Altintas in 2017 to track and document the cases against journalists, writers and academics imprisoned or charged with crimes after the failed coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July 2016. Parlak's trial is one of dozens of cases that MLSA is monitoring.

Altintas believes the reason Turkish authorities targeted certain individuals is because they wanted to silence those willing to speak out against Erdogan and his policies. Freedom of expression and media freedom are protected by Turkish law.

"Nobody should be in jail for writing an article or a tweet," said Altintas.

In order to track whether the Turkish judiciary is following established legal procedures in their handling of these proceedings, MLSA monitors numerous cases as they make their way through the Turkish judicial system. When a hearing takes place, freelance reporters or employees of the project attend and subsequently publish the developments in both Turkish and English. The goal is to bring the greatest possible exposure to these cases, both inside and outside Turkey.

"We send monitors to as many hearings as we can so that we can document them and ensure that a record of these cases will exist regardless of what happens in the future," said Altintas.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2007: Abdullah Gul becomes Turkey's first Islamist president After years of free market reforms, Turkey's transition slowly begins to reverse. Islamist Abdullah Gul's candidacy as president in 2007 marks a clear shift away from secularist policies, and strains relations between the ruling AKP and the military. However, with broad support from both conservative Muslims and liberals, the AKP wins the parliamentary elections and Gul is elected president.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism September 2010: Constitutional reforms take hold Then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan tables a constitutional reform increasing parliamentary control of the judiciary and army, effectively allowing the government to pick judges and senior military officials. The amendment, which is combined with measures also aimed at protecting child rights and the strengthening of the right to appeal, passed by a wide margin in a public referendum.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism May 2013: Dissent erupts in Gezi Park Pent-up anger directed by young people at Erdogan, Gul and the Islamist-rooted AKP hits a boiling point in May 2013. The violent police breakup of a small sit-in aimed at protecting Istanbul's Gezi Park spurs one of the fiercest anti-government protests in years. Eleven people are killed and more than 8,000 injured, before the demonstrations eventually peter out a month later.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2015: Turkey relaunches crackdown against Kurds A fragile ceasefire deal between the Turkish government and the Kurdish rebel PKK group breaks under the weight of tensions aggravated by the war in Syria. Military forces resume operations in the mostly Kurdish southeast of Turkey. In early 2016, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) — a breakaway PKK faction — claim responsibility for two bombings in Ankara, each killing 38 people.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: Military coup attempt falls short A military coup attempt against the government shakes Turkey to its core and briefly turns the country into a war zone. Some 260 civilians die in overnight clashes with the army across five major cities. Erdogan, however, rallies supporters and the following morning rebel soldiers are ambushed by thousands of civilians on the Bosporus Bridge. The troops eventually drop their guns and surrender.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: President Erdogan enacts a state of emergency In the aftermath of the failed coup, Erdogan announces a state of emergency, leading to arrests of tens of thousands of suspected coup sympathizers and political opponents. Among those detained are military and judiciary officials and elected representatives from the pro-Kurdish HDP party. The purge is later expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism 2016: Crackdown on the press As part of Erdogan's crackdown against supposed "terrorist sympathizers," Turkey becomes one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders. The government shuts down around 110 media outlets in the year following the coup and imprisons more than 100 journalists, including German-Turkish correspondent Deniz Yücel.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism March 2017: AKP officials try to stoke support in Western Europe With a referendum on expanding Erdogan's presidential powers set for April 2016, AKP officials look to galvanize support among Turks living in Europe, particularly in Germany and the Netherlands. However, the Netherlands forbids Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the country, while Germany opts to cancel two rallies. Erdogan accuses both countries of Nazi-style repression.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism April 2017: Erdogan clinches referendum vote Erdogan narrowly wins the referendum vote expanding his power. As a result, Turkey's parliamentary system is abolished in favor of a strong executive presidency. Erdogan is also allowed to remain in power potentially until 2029. However, international election monitors claim that opposition voices were muzzled and that media coverage was dominated by figures from the "yes" campaign.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism June 2018: Election wins secure Erdogan's power Erdogan secures a new five-year term and sweeping new executive powers after winning landmark elections on June 24. His AKP and their nationalist allies also win a majority in parliament. International observers criticize the vote, saying media coverage and emergency measures gave Erdogan and the AKP an "undue advantage" in the vote. Author: David Martin



Basic laws ignored

MLSA is just one of a number of organizations formed after the government began arresting journalists, including the Platform for Independent Journalism (P24) and #FreeTurkeyJournalist, which also partners with MLSA for trial monitoring.

#FreeTurkeyJournalist is an online platform which, according to its mission statement, intends to "illustrate the severity of Turkey's crackdown on journalists by highlighting the cases of individuals who have been detained and who face criminal charges."

Read more: Can Dundar on the collapse of media in Turkey: 'Did I upset you, boss?'

The project is supported by the International Press Institute (IPI), a Vienna-based organization made up of a network of media executives and leading journalists working together to defend media freedom. IPI has been working in Turkey since 1960 and has tracked the situation there since a state of emergency was declared by the Erdogan government following the coup attempt. It has counted 252 journalists and media executives who have been subject to prosecution, of which 135 journalists remain behind bars. Their research also found that 140 media outlets have been forcibly closed since the state of emergency was enacted, leaving hundreds of journalists out of a job.

Most of the media outlets critical of President Erdogan have been shuttered

"The state of emergency following the coup attempt was abused by the state to silence its critics and retaliate against journalistic scrutiny," said Scott Griffen, IPI's deputy director. "Unfortunately, even though the state of emergency has been lifted, many of the measures introduced were carried over and the repression has continued."

IPI believes the rights of the journalists facing prosecution have been violated under Turkish law and that the judiciary ignores basic fair trial and due process guarantees. Griffen hopes that by shedding light onto the specific ways in which these violations occur, the IPI's work will make it clear to relevant international actors and institutions that the Turkish justice system is not protecting the rights of defendants.

"We are concerned about the potential long-term damage that the ongoing media crackdown has had on the exercise of journalism in Turkey," said Griffen. "The infrastructure of quality media has been seriously damaged and a generation of journalists faces an uncertain future in the profession."

In a move that has been welcomed by the journalism community and media freedom organizations, a Turkish court recently overturned the life sentences for journalists Ahmet Altan and Nazli Ilicak, though their case is continuing. The two men were arrested in 2016 for allegedly encouraging the coup, and their case has garnered much media attention and international criticism.

Read more: An ongoing crisis: Freedom of speech in Turkey

Altan's brother, the academic Mehmet Altan, had already been acquitted in the same proceedings and was released a year ago.

Many observers wonder if democracy in Turkey is possible without a free press

Surrounded by supporters

As most of the media houses that are still publishing in Turkey have either been co-opted by the Turkish state or are owned by Erdogan supporters, details of these trials are being largely ignored. MLSA's Altintas hopes the attention being brought to these cases by media freedom organizations will pressure the government to drop any charges against journalists who were just doing their jobs.

"Our main motivation is to empower people in the media today, especially those being harassed legally, to know that they're not alone," said Altintas, adding that her organization does not just focus on the cases of noted journalists, but also those who have been arrested in towns and cities far from Istanbul and Ankara.

"We're not interested in anybody's political ideology or background; we only look at your indictment," said Altintas, who has herself been present at many hearing for Kurdish journalists, members of an ethnic minority that has been especially targeted during the crackdown.

Read more: Opinion: What's next for journalism in the Erdogan era?

Watch video 02:25 Share DW launches +90 YouTube channel Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Hdjo DW launches Turkish YouTube channel

Kurdish journalist Ferhat Parlak faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges against him, which include "membership of a terrorist organization." Prior to his arrest, he was a reporter for a local daily newspaper in Silvan in southeastern Turkey.

Speaking in his own defense, the 34-year-old father of two said that he was innocent of the charges and disputed evidence provided to the prosecution by a witness.

"I miss having breakfast with my two little daughters very much," he said at the end of his statement. Following his hearing, Parlak was released on probation and the case adjourned until November 6.

Parlak's family, colleagues, friends and fellow journalists were present at his hearing and according to local reports, responded to the decision to release him on probation with tears and hugs.

Also present in the courtroom was a monitor for MLSA.

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.