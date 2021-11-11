Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch video 01:01

Dima Tarhini: #whereicomefrom  

Dima Tarhini - DW News Anchor

A news junky who asks the uncomfortable questions

Dima Tarhini is a lead anchor on DW's Arabic news service and a well-known and trusted journalist throughout the Arab world. Before coming to DW in 2005, she was an anchor for the pan-Arab news channel CNBC Arabia in Dubai. Prior to that she worked for Al Jazeera as a field producer in conflict zones like Iraq and Kosovo. She grew up in Lebanon during the civil war. Her late father who was a politician who gave her a deep ambition to learn about politics and become a journalist. Working from Europe as a journalist has given her a wider perspective, enabling her to better recognize misunderstandings between the Arab world and the West and how people from both cultures can learn from one another. A self-confessed news junky and workaholic, it was curiosity and the promise of a new challenge that brought her to Berlin. She says coming to Germany and learning from her international colleagues at DW helped her become more organized and focused in her work.  

DW Massaiya on DW (Arabia)  

More #whereicomefrom stories

 