Three perspectives: What does German citizenship mean?

Since reunification of East and West Germany in 1990, a united Germany has become a key player of the international community. For many people, it has even become safe haven. Increased immigration is the reason why Germany is growing, even though more people are dying than are being born.

In June, a new law comes into force regulating citizenship. What does the new regulation look like and what does it mean to have German citizenship today? DW reporter Loveday Wright investigated this question and met three people who have a very different relationship to Germany.