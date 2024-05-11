  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
Society

Three perspectives: What does German citizenship mean?

Loveday Wright

What does a German passport mean to people coming from different backgrounds?

https://p.dw.com/p/4fjqn

Since reunification of East and West Germany in 1990, a united Germany has become a key player of the international community. For many people, it has even become safe haven. Increased immigration is the reason why Germany is growing, even though more people are dying than are being born.

In June, a new law comes into force regulating citizenship. What does the new regulation look like and what does it mean to have German citizenship today? DW reporter Loveday Wright investigated this question and met three people who have a very different relationship to Germany.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "Reporter" Sendungslogo (Composite)

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter