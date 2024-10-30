Reporter: This deadly flooding in Spain is unprecedented

CatastropheSpainReporter: This deadly flooding in Spain is unprecedentedTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheSpainOle Alsaker10/30/2024October 30, 2024Spain is grappling with the worst flash flooding in decades. A deluge of rain overnight created torrents that killed nearly 100 people in the eastern region, with many more missing. DW's Cristina Cubas-Blasco reports from Valencia.https://p.dw.com/p/4mQ46Advertisement