The Fate of Pakistani Refugees

His parents won't give up until they know what happened to their eldest son. The number of people fleeing Pakistan for Europe has increased significantly over the past years. Some of the reasons include economic crises, political instability, and violence. Organized human trafficking gangs arrange for their illegal passage through Iran, Turkey and Libya. Despite numerous fatalities, local authorities appear to be doing little to combat the underlying reasons driving the trade or to stop the traffickers themselves. All the while, families who have lost their loved ones continue to grieve. A report by Aasim Saleem.