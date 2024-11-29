  1. Skip to content
SocietyPakistan

The Fate of Pakistani Refugees

Aasim Salim
November 29, 2024

Ali used a smuggler to get from Pakistan to Europe. His parents have had no contact from him since he left.

https://p.dw.com/p/4navW

His parents won't give up until they know what happened to their eldest son. The number of people fleeing Pakistan for Europe has increased significantly over the past years. Some of the reasons include economic crises, political instability, and violence. Organized human trafficking gangs arrange for their illegal passage through Iran, Turkey and Libya. Despite numerous fatalities, local authorities appear to be doing little to combat the underlying reasons driving the trade or to stop the traffickers themselves. All the while, families who have lost their loved ones continue to grieve. A report by Aasim Saleem.

