Reporter - The Business of Fear - Preppers in the US

Ines Pohl went on a journey into the world of preppers. She visits a Fortitude Ranch secluded deep in a forest. It’s a place designed to harbor several families for months at a time. She also visits a company that build shelters in people’s yards. The people she visited all share a common fear, and the certainty that the state won’t help them when push comes to shove.