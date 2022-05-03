 Reporter - The Business of Fear - Preppers in the US | Reporter - On Location | DW | 09.07.2022

Reporter

Reporter - The Business of Fear - Preppers in the US

Ines Pohl went on a journey into the world of preppers. She visits a Fortitude Ranch secluded deep in a forest. It’s a place designed to harbor several families for months at a time. She also visits a company that build shelters in people’s yards. The people she visited all share a common fear, and the certainty that the state won’t help them when push comes to shove.

Watch video 12:35

It’s a journey into another aspect of America’s soul.

