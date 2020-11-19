 Reporter - Swimming the Length of the River | Reporter - On Location | DW | 16.07.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Reporter

Reporter - Swimming the Length of the River

Chemistry professor Andreas Fath swims the length of the Danube to raise awareness about plastic waste. Four tonnes of microplastics end up in the Black Sea via the Danube every day — with consequences for people and the environment.

Watch video 12:36

But the campaign is more than just PR: every day, his team takes water samples and analyses them for the microplastic particles, tire fragments and drug residue. The pollutants decimate biodiversity in the Danube. In human beings, microplastics weaken the immune system and can even cross the blood-brain barrier. Andreas Fath refuses to accept this — also out of pure self-interest: he is an enthusiastic competitive athlete and would rather swim in clean waters. Carola Grau followed him on his journey from the source to the mouth of the Danube.

More in the Media Center

Plastic pollution. EDIRORIAL USE ONLY EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY APRIL 8 Surfers Against Sewage Regional Representative for Snowdonia Laura Sanderson collects litter to highlight the issue of plastic pollution in rivers by swimming the Afon Glaslyn in Snowdonia from source to sea at Beddgelert Village, Wales. Picture date: Saturday April 6, 2019. Surfers Against Sewage is calling for a giant wave of volunteers from across the UK with aims of over 30,000 volunteers taking to our beaches, mountains, streets and waterways to keep them clear of plastic. PA photo: Rui Vieira URN:42196611 |

Living Planet: Swimmer seeking microplastics in Britain's remote rivers 19.11.2020

Bildtitel: 0907Plastik5 Sendung: Enlaces / shift Datum: 09.07.2020 Ort: Basra, Irak Datum: 16.06.2020 Rechte: Thumbnail aus dem Agenturmaterial von APTN mit der Story ID 42542386.

Living Planet: Drowning in plastic 12.11.2020

Pervin Savran

The last of their kind: Turkey's nomads 11.06.2022

Khatuna Jakeli

Snowdrops from Georgia 04.06.2022

More from Reporter

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter: The business of fear — preppers in the US 09.07.2022

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Zero-Covid China: a failed strategy? 02.07.2022

Hongkong | Jacky Cheung Journalist

Hong Kong's free press under pressure 25.06.2022

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

After the shooting: Uvalde and gun control 18.06.2022

Read also

April 4, 2022, Noakhali, Chittagong, Bangladesh: Workers are sorting used plastic bottles in a recycling factory in Noakhali, Bangladesh. Plastic bottles used to package water take over 1,000 years to biodegrade and, if incinerated, produce toxic fumes. Floating plastic waste, which can survive for thousands of years in water, serves as mini transportation devices for invasive species, disrupting habitats. Plastic buried deep in landfills can leach harmful chemicals that spread into groundwater. So, Recycling plastics is the best way to make the environment safe. Noakhali Bangladesh - ZUMAs231 20220404_zip_s231_012 Copyright: xJoyxSahax

How we can overcome the growing plastic crisis 03.06.2022

The planet's plastic emergency is set to worsen dramatically. An OECD report reveals ways to significantly reduce pollution by 2060.

Plastic pollution in oceans growing dramatically, WWF warns

Plastic pollution in oceans growing dramatically, WWF warns 08.02.2022

A new WWF report says the fossil-fuel derived substance "has reached every part of the ocean." The wildlife group is calling for creating an international treaty on plastics.

A resident passes by plastic bottles lying at the beach on the Indian Ocean

Extreme heat and plastic pollution push oceans to brink 11.02.2022

As world leaders meet in France to discuss ocean protection, two major studies show how burning fossil fuels and throwing away plastic waste have created unprecedented environmental catastrophes for marine life.

14.02.2020 Menstruationstassen wie diese werden von der Organisation The Cup an junge Mädchen verteilt. Zudem werden sie über ihren Zyklus informiert und wie die Menstruationstasse funktioniert. Die wiederverwendbare Menstruationstasse ist aus Sicht der Organisation eine bessere Alternative zu Binden, da Frauen sie mehrere Jahre benutzen können und nicht jeden Monat wegen Binden in Geldnot geraten. (zu dpa Womit Frauen kämpfen müssen - nur, weil sie ihre Tage haben)

Can you have a greener period? 31.03.2022

Single-use sanitary products are highly polluting. DW looks at eco-friendly alternatives like menstrual cups and period underwear to see how they fare.