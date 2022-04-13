Reporter - Sex? No, thanks - Asexual people speak out

Three asexual people talk about their lives and their very different ways of navigating their sexual orientation. Lennart is 38 and lives in Hamburg. After a few relationships he concluded that he’s asexual and aromantic. He has no interest in having sex or a partner. 60-year-old Martin from Speyer realized in his youth that he was asexual, even if he didn’t have a term for it at the time. Nonetheless, he is married and has two children. But for him, sex is only a means to an end. 22-year-old Akaya from Bielefeld has no sexual desire of any kind. She also finds masturbation unappealing. She lives with her girlfriend in a homoromantic relationship without sex. A Report by Tessa Clara Walther