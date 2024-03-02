  1. Skip to content
Scrapping Ships in Bangladesh

February 3, 2024

An ecological disaster: The ship graveyard of Chittagong in Bangladesh harms both people and the environment

After reaching the end of their service lives, most large ships from around the world are broken up along the coasts of South Asia. Chittagong in Bangladesh is home to the world’s second-largest ship breaking yard. And its recycling practices are far from eco-friendly. Ship breaking activities pose risks to both workers and the coastal regions’ ecosystems. Studies show that up to 10 percent of a ship’s weight consists of asbestos, heavy metals, oil, and other toxic substances - and a lot of it ends up in the environment. In the past 20 years alone, 25 species of fish have disappeared from the waters of Chittagong. But workers face dangers too. The ship breaking yards may be required to equip people with boots, helmets, and gloves, but the reality is - they rarely do. That means workers are stuck using towels as makeshift masks. Many shipyard workers are reluctant to report these issues to international authorities as they fear losing their jobs.

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

