  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Cancer Day
War in Ukraine
Oil & gas industry
Society

Rich country, poor people

1 hour ago

Germany is one of the world’s wealthiest nations. But a growing number of people live in poverty. The gulf between rich and poor is growing ever wider. Is the country on a slippery slope?

https://p.dw.com/p/4N69y

Elke lives on welfare. She makes sure her daughter eats properly, but she herself makes do with leftovers. Boris earns very well indeed as self-employed marketing coach, which is just as well because he has a weakness for luxury cars. He believes that if people are poor, it’s their own fault. The moderately well-off, middle-class Valdivieso family own their own home but are increasingly worried about the future, especially in light of the current energy crisis. They feel ignored by politicians, and they’re not the only ones who think that Germany is on a slippery slope. What happens to society when the gulf between rich and poor gets wider and wider?

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Picture of white balloon against a deep-blue sky

US says another Chinese balloon spotted near Latin America

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Namibia Laidlaw Peringanda Herero-Aktivist

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

Society3 hours ago08:48 min
More from Africa

Asia

A group of anti government protesters participate in a sit-in protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 4, 2023. The protest was against the huge government spending to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day celebrations amid the ongoing economic crisis

Sri Lanka: Anger at government over independence celebration

Sri Lanka: Anger at government over independence celebration

Politics17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bundeswehr conscripts in camouflage outfits squatting in high grass as they are being shown how to use machine guns

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Society19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Tourists taking photos at the Berlin Wall.

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

TravelFebruary 3, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon goes by MBS

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

History17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Scientists hope a campaign to vaccinate monkeys against yellow fever will save them from extinction.

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 1, 202301:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage