Protesting Putin: The Russian opposition in exile

The death of Alexei Navalny was a shock for the opposition, but also a signal: They will not be intimidated. The struggle for democracy and freedom must continue, that's their credo. The Russian election, in which Putin was once again made president, is considered a sham; there were no serious contenders. Opposition members in Russia as well as Russians in exile have seized the occasion as an opportunity to raise awareness of their struggle. But what can they really achieve - and will Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya become the new face of the opposition? A report by Oxana Evdokimova.