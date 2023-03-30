Society
Ping-Pong against Parkinson's
In everyday life, the right side of Silke Kind's body is often stiff; she trembles when cutting vegetables or using the computer mouse. Table tennis training has a positive effect, says her physiotherapist. However there are hardly any scientific studies on how ping pong affects the symptoms of Parkinson's - the disease itself is incurable. In Germany, there are about 170 Ping Pong Parkinson's support points and the interest is growing.