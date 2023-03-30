  1. Skip to content
Ping-Pong against Parkinson's

2 hours ago

When Silke Kind plays table tennis, she can almost forget she has Parkinson's. Sport seems to help slow down the disease.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pa8l

In everyday life, the right side of Silke Kind's body is often stiff; she trembles when cutting vegetables or using the computer mouse. Table tennis training has a positive effect, says her physiotherapist. However there are hardly any scientific studies on how ping pong affects the symptoms of Parkinson's - the disease itself is incurable. In Germany, there are about 170 Ping Pong Parkinson's support points and the interest is growing.

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter
DW's Top Story

