Reporter

Reporter - Climate change: Europe's first heat officer

Eleni Myrivili has the mammoth task of ensuring the survival of the Greek capital. As the city’s newly appointed "chief heat officer", she is working on ways to arm Athens against the consequences of climate change. No small feat: the city is 3 million strong, and almost unbearable in summer.

One possible solution to the heat problem dates all the way back to antiquity: Hadrian's Aqueduct, a subterranean tunnel constructed under Roman rule stretches nearly 20 kilometers under Athens. Water from this tunnel will be used to irrigate parks across the city, creating a cool green corridor. But Eleni Myrivili’s tasks are not limited to city planning: she is also responsible for providing emergency aid for those directly affected by the heat. Despite the ever-worsening situation, she has observed a worrying trend: many people in Athens still accept the heat and climate change as a supposedly inevitable fate. Can Eleni Myrivili change people’s perceptions? A report by Gunnar Köhne.

