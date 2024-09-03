Brazil's Evangelicals on the march

In Brazil the evangelicals are known for looking after poor and marginalized communities. But even in the wealthier districts of the megacity Rio de Janeiro the Bible-thumping Pentecostals are on the march, gaining more followers by the day. In recent years they've become an important factor in Brazil's politics, looking to impose their conservative values on society as a whole. Meanwhile, church leaders have been accused of profiteering, since faithful followers are told to donate ten percent of their income to the church. A report by Bianca Kopsch.