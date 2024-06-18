  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warEuro 2024
ClimateFrance

Report warns heat levels at Paris Olympics could pose danger

June 18, 2024

A report titled "Rings of fire" has warned hot temperatures pose health dangers for those competing. The report has been backed by climate scientists and athletes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hBq8
The logo of Paris 2024 Olympics is pictured during the unveiling of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Medals At Paris 2024 Headquarters
The "Rings of Fire" report warned that intense heat could lead to competitors collapsing Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A new report published on Tuesday has warned about the dangers posed by extreme temperatures at the Paris Olympics.

The report titled "Rings of Fire: Heat Risks at the 2024 Paris Olympics," was compiled by the British Association for Sustainable Sport and Frontrunners, an organisation helping athletes engage in environmental issues.

"The next Olympics in Paris is now upon us, and notable cases of extreme heat undermining the health and enjoyment of sporting spectacles have only increased in the intervening years [since the Tokyo Olympics]," said the report, whose researchers spoke to both scientists and athletes.

kb/rc (Reuters, AFP)