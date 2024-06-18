Report warns heat levels at Paris Olympics could pose danger

A report titled "Rings of fire" has warned hot temperatures pose health dangers for those competing. The report has been backed by climate scientists and athletes.

A new report published on Tuesday has warned about the dangers posed by extreme temperatures at the Paris Olympics.

The report titled "Rings of Fire: Heat Risks at the 2024 Paris Olympics," was compiled by the British Association for Sustainable Sport and Frontrunners, an organisation helping athletes engage in environmental issues.

"The next Olympics in Paris is now upon us, and notable cases of extreme heat undermining the health and enjoyment of sporting spectacles have only increased in the intervening years [since the Tokyo Olympics]," said the report, whose researchers spoke to both scientists and athletes.

