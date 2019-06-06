Report: suspect arrested over death of German regional politician Walter Lübcke

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) said police had on Saturday extensively interviewed the suspect, a "younger man," who, it said, had "admitted" to have been in a "private relationship" with the conservative politician.

"What exactly this contact looked like, still needs further investigations," reported FAZ, adding that investigators were confident they had identified the suspect by examining the dead politician's private data, including a mobile telephone.

The LKA criminal investigations office of Germany's central state of Hesse had earlier in the week taken calls from some 80 persons responding to a televised crime probe program after doubting suicide as the cause and establishing a special unit comprising 50 detectives.

Police scanned photos, video footage

Forensic work at his home had been wrapped up on Friday, police said. Detectives had minutely scanned photos and video footage filmed at a town fair immediately adjacent to Lübcke's home.

Lübcke, 65, was the Kassel region's municipal-oversight president, or Regierungspräsident, a role exercised across Germany's decentralized administrative landscape with enforcement powers, for example, on local body budgeting and health and safety.

He was found shot in the head at close range after midnight last Sunday. Attempts to resuscitate him failed.

A political motive was initially not ruled out, given that Lübcke had previously received death threats for standing up to the far-right.

At the height of Europe's refugee crisis in 2015, Lüdcke had defended migrants as people in need of basic Christian values.

Police also looked into social media hate commentaries posted after his death while German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said such slander was "repugnant."

