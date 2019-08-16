Report: Munich to host 2022 Champions League final

Munich is set to host the Champions League final in 2022, 10 years after it last hosted European club football's premier event.

Bayern fans will be hoping for a happier final than in 2012 when the team lost on penalties to Chelsea after Ivica Olic and home favorite Bastian Schweinsteiger both failed from 12 yards.

Bayern's Schweinsteiger holds his head in his hands after missing a penalty in the 2012 Champions League final. Bayern will be hoping for a better outcome in 2022

UEFA sources, who wished to remain anonymous, also revealed to the Associated Press that Saint Petersburg would host the 2021 final for the first time, and Wembley would be the venue for the prestigious event in 2023.

The home of Zenit, which has a capacity of 68,000, has been chosen after successfully hosting seven matches during last year's World Cup, including the semi-final between Belgium and eventual winners France.

The Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg, witnessed seven games during the 2018 World Cup, including the 3rd and 4th place play off between Belgium and England

Wembley will be the host the final 100 years after the original stadium had its first-ever match. It also brings back fonder memories for Bayern as it was there in 2013 that the Bavarians defeated Jürgen Klopp's Dortmund to lift the trophy for the fifth time in their history.

Fan friendly

UEFA appear to be keen on using larger venues for its blue-ribbon event after last year's final in Atletico Madrid's 63,272 stadium saw Liverpool and Spurs fans get just 16,000 tickets each. Wembley has a capacity of 90,000 while Bayern's Allianz Arena holds 75,000 people.

Istanbul will be the venue for next year's Champions League final and the confirmation of the 2021-2023 finals is expected to be made by the executive committee at a meeting in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on September 24.

One decision UEFA was able to verify on Friday was the capping of ticket prices for away fans in both the Champions League and Europa League.

A UEFA panel agreed that traveling fans should be charged no more than €70 ($77).

jsi/sms (dpa, AP)

