German Defense Ministry targeted by suspicious drone flights

German media have reported that Defense Ministry and Bundeswehr buildings have seen a significant uptick in unidentified drones flying overhead.

A new report published by Germany's Der Spiegel magazine on Friday reported that security was to be strengthened around Defense Ministry offices throughout the country following allegations of suspicious drone activity.

Defense Ministry and Bundeswehr sites have reportedly been experiencing frequent overhead drone flights, including at night.

According to a confidential document seen by Der Spiegel, a drone with a wingspan of some 8 meters (26 feet) was seen flying over the Defense Ministry's secondary headquarters in the western city of Bonn at the end of October.

According to the magazine's reporting, security for Defense Ministry sites is to be strengthened. The reason is suspicious drones over Bundeswehr sites in Germany.

Germany's Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) has also repeatedly in recent months seen drones flying over areas where the Bundeswehr is carrying out training exercises for Ukrainian soldiers.

MAD suspects that the drones are being piloted by Russian intelligence, the report said, due to Germany's ongoing support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

Edited by: Sean Sinico