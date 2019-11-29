Renowned orchestral conductor Mariss Jansons dies, 76

Latvian maestro Mariss Jansons, who dazzled audiences across the world, has died at his home in St. Petersburg. Jansons suffered from longstanding heart problems. He was 76.

Jansons had been chief conductor of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra since 2003.

"We're devastated," said the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Considered one of the leading conductors to emerge from the former Soviet Union, Jansons has conducted the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

He was born in hiding in the Latvian capital, Riga, during World War II to singer Iraida Jansons, who was Jewish, and conductor Arvid Jansons. As a child he studied violin with his father.

