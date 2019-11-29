 Renowned orchestral conductor Mariss Jansons dies, 76 | News | DW | 01.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Renowned orchestral conductor Mariss Jansons dies, 76

The award-winning conductor was one of the most renowned in the world. Since 2003, he had been chief conductor of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Conductor Mariss Jansons (Getty Images/M. Porro)

Latvian maestro Mariss Jansons, who dazzled audiences across the world, has died at his home in St. Petersburg. Jansons suffered from longstanding heart problems. He was 76.

Jansons had been chief conductor of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra since 2003.

"We're devastated," said the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Considered one of the leading conductors to emerge from the former Soviet Union, Jansons has conducted the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

He was born in hiding in the Latvian capital, Riga, during World War II to singer Iraida Jansons, who was Jewish, and conductor Arvid Jansons. As a child he studied violin with his father.

Watch video 13:36

Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy – Psalm 114

cw/rc (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

World premiere 91 years later: Theo Kreiten's Fantasy for piano

Following a sensational discovery of a score in Düsseldorf, a piece just had its first-ever performance. For members of a family that suffered under the Nazis, it was a moment of joy and satisfaction. (29.09.2019)  

Debut with the Berlin Philharmonic: Santtu-Matias Rouvali

A young conductor on the way up, and yet another musician from the small country of Finland to rock the world of classical music: Santtu-Matias Rouvali just had his first performance with the Berlin Philharmonic. (22.09.2019)  

The cello saved her life: Anita Lasker-Wallfisch

The cellist was deported to Auschwitz, then to Bergen-Belsen. Following her career in music, the Holocaust survivor started speaking out about the Nazi atrocities. She is now honored with a prestigious German award. (03.09.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy – Psalm 114  

Related content

Deutschland Portrait von Ludwig van Beethoven

A preview of the Beethoven 2020 anniversary events 29.11.2019

Concerts, exhibitions, city tours and performances: For an entire year, Germany will celebrate one of its most famous citizens, Ludwig van Beethoven, on the 250th anniversary of his birth.

Kasumi Itokawa

The appeal of studying music in Germany 21.11.2019

One out of two students at a German music conservatory comes from abroad. Those who pass their concert exam have a good shot at the international market, though getting to that point is not easy.

Jazzfest Bonn 2020 Klaus Doldinger

In the key of Beethoven: the Jazzfest Bonn 2020 27.11.2019

Beethoven's spirit lives on through jazz improvisation: Till Brönner, Klaus Doldinger and Jan Garbarek are just some of the highlights of the month-long festival in May.

Advertisement