Renewed calls for cease-fire after Israel kills Hamas leader

10/18/2024 October 18, 2024 Israelis celebrate death of Sinwar, families demand return of hostages

There were celebrations across Israel on Thursday night following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.

One video showed people clapping and whistling in a residential area in the southern town of Ashdod while another showed jubilant beachgoers responding to a loudspeaker announcement.

Relatives of the 101 hostages who are still being held in Gaza welcomed the news but also renewed demands to bring their relatives home.

"We settled the score with mass murderer Sinwar but ... there will be no real closure, there will be no total victory, if we don't save lives and bring them home," Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is still being held captive in Gaza, told the Jerusalem Post.

In a post on social media addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he added: "Don't bury the hostages. Go now to the negotiators and the Israeli public and present a new Israeli initiative."

Giora Eiland, a former head of Israel's National Security Council, told Israeli Channel 12 News that Israel must use Sinwar's death to present its conditions for ending the wars on both fronts.

"The opportunity to end the war entirely, as well as in Lebanon ... is entirely in our hands," he said.

In a video message, Netanyahu said: "While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it's the beginning of the end."

He had earlier called Sinwar's death an "important landmark in the decline of the evil rule of Hamas" but warned: "The war ... is not over yet."