 Renewed anti-government protests in Iraq despite assurances of reform | News | DW | 25.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Renewed anti-government protests in Iraq despite assurances of reform

More than 300 people were injured in the deadly protests in Baghdad, as Iraqi citizens took to the streets to renew their demands for a regime change and electoral law alterations.

Baghdad, Iraq, protests

At least two protesters were killed and hundreds more injured in Iraq's capital on Friday as security forces struggled to disperse mass protests against the government. 

The renewed demonstrations showed no signs of abating despite assurances of reform and a cabinet reshuffle, as protesters in the south of Iraq set fire to the government's provincial headquarters and party offices. 

Authorities used tear gas, hot water and rubber bullets to quell demonstrators in Baghdad, said Ali al-Bayati with the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights, told news agency DPA.

Protesters eye Baghdad's Green Zone

More than 350 people were injured as security forces attempted to repel protesters with tear gas and stun grenades in a bid to prevent them from reaching Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, which is where government buildings and embassies are located.

Protesters massed in central Baghdad's Tahrir Square in the early hours of Friday morning just hours after Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi's televised speech, during which he promised reforms and a cabinet reshuffle next week.

Iraq,Tahrir Square, Baghdad

Protesters gathered in Baghdad's Tahrir Square shortly after midnight carrying national flags and chanting slogans demanding the resignation of the government and parliament

"Demanding the overthrow of the government without a constitutional alternative will throw the country into chaos," he said in an effort to appease protesters.

Read more: Iraqi military admits using excessive force in Baghdad

The speech failed to quell further outbreaks of violence, with protesters setting fire to offices belonging to a Shi'ite political party and a Shi'ite militia group in Iraq's southern Muthanna province.

Protesters are seeking reforms to electoral law and a new electoral commission with independent members, as well as the resignation of the government.

jsi/stb (Reuters, dpa, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Death toll rises amid mass protests in Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has said he would respond to "rightful demands" by anti-government protesters. Prominent Shiite cleric and politician Muqtada al-Sadr has called for new elections. (05.10.2019)  

Iraqi military admits using excessive force in deadly Baghdad clashes

The military has admitted that it used "excessive force" against demonstrators amid clashes in Baghdad. The violence claimed several lives of protesters who are calling for the government to do more to help the poor. (07.10.2019)  

Rockets hit Baghdad Green Zone after deadly demonstration

Clashes have erupted in the Iraqi capital, leaving at least five dead, including a policeman, and hundreds injured. Protesters have been demanding an overhaul of the commission that oversees local elections. (11.02.2017)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Iraq's president condemns crackdown on protesters  

"We're afraid of war': the anxiety at the Iraq-Iran border over US sanctions  

Related content

Violence kills more than 100 in Baghdad protests 07.10.2019

The UN has called for an end to the violence in Iraq after spontaneous anti-government protests began last week, killing more than 100 people. Iraq’s prime minister has announced measures designed to end, but tensions haven’t eased.

Attacks on Iraqi TV stations 06.10.2019

Among the attacked stations were two privately owned ones as well as a Saudi Arabian media outlet operating in Iraq. Violence has rocked several cities in the country since Tuesday, when anti-government protests began.

Irak Proteste in Bagdad - Ausgangssperre

What's behind the protests in Iraq? 05.10.2019

Crisis-ridden Iraq has been plagued by violent protests that have left dozens dead. Anger over living conditions in the country shows no sign of abating, but what exactly is fueling it?

Advertisement