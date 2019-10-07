Renewed anti-government protests in Iraq despite assurances of reform

At least two protesters were killed and hundreds more injured in Iraq's capital on Friday as security forces struggled to disperse mass protests against the government.

The renewed demonstrations showed no signs of abating despite assurances of reform and a cabinet reshuffle, as protesters in the south of Iraq set fire to the government's provincial headquarters and party offices.

Authorities used tear gas, hot water and rubber bullets to quell demonstrators in Baghdad, said Ali al-Bayati with the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights, told news agency DPA.

Protesters eye Baghdad's Green Zone

More than 350 people were injured as security forces attempted to repel protesters with tear gas and stun grenades in a bid to prevent them from reaching Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, which is where government buildings and embassies are located.

Protesters massed in central Baghdad's Tahrir Square in the early hours of Friday morning just hours after Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi's televised speech, during which he promised reforms and a cabinet reshuffle next week.

Protesters gathered in Baghdad's Tahrir Square shortly after midnight carrying national flags and chanting slogans demanding the resignation of the government and parliament

"Demanding the overthrow of the government without a constitutional alternative will throw the country into chaos," he said in an effort to appease protesters.

The speech failed to quell further outbreaks of violence, with protesters setting fire to offices belonging to a Shi'ite political party and a Shi'ite militia group in Iraq's southern Muthanna province.

Protesters are seeking reforms to electoral law and a new electoral commission with independent members, as well as the resignation of the government.

jsi/stb (Reuters, dpa, AP)

