 ′Renegades: Born in the USA′: New book reprises hit podcast | Books | DW | 26.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Books

'Renegades: Born in the USA': New book reprises hit podcast

Following the podcast of the same name, former US president Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen journey into the American soul in their new book.

Bruce Springsteen, left, appears with former President Barack Obama during their podcast of conversations recorded at Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey.

Bruce Springsteen, left, appears with former president Barack Obama during their podcast of conversations

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen met in 2008 when the legendary rock musician performed on the campaign trail for the young senator as he sought to become president.

Eight years later, Springsteen received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House from president Obama for his contribution to US culture. The pair have since remained close friends.

Then, as a pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests gripped the US — the Capitol insurrection wasn't far away — Obama approached "the Boss" with the idea of reflecting on the state of the nation in a podcast that revives their own coming of age in the USA. 

These self-styled outsiders fulfilled the American dream to reach the pinnacles of their chosen field.

Yet in Renegades: Born in the USA — the podcast and now the book — they explore a nation's struggles and contradictions that belies the 1950s cliche of picket fences and apple pie.

Buchveröffentlichung Renegades: Born in the USA

The two long-time friends discuss 'dreams, myths, music' and their love of America

"Where Bruce and I sort of overlap is that sense of it was necessary to revise the story (of America), to make it inclusive," said Obama in an interview with CBS on Sunday.

"People have got to recognize the country for what it is, its faults, its blessings," Springsteen added as the two sat again in solemn conversation.

Speaking to the German broadcaster ARD this week, the 44th president called his counterpart "a great chronicler of American life, a storyteller that captures a lot of its contradictions." 

"In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that's given us both so much," writes Obama in the introduction of the book that looks likely to replicate the success of the Renegades podcast, which was the most listened-to globally on the Spotify platform.

"[We were] looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America."

During their intimate podcast series, the two covered everything from racism on the campaign trail to the civil rights movement, Watergate and the vision of the founding fathers. The dialogue was conducted in Springsteen's recording studio brimming with guitars and amplifiers, and another inevitable theme is music — from Bob Dylan to hip hop and the impact of Black musicians like Aretha Franklin and James Brown.

Barack Obama wraps medal around the neck of Bruce Springsteen

President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Bruce Springsteen in 2016

Renegades made good

Coming from very different backgrounds, the duo might appear to be worlds apart. Barack Obama, by virtue of his name and skin color, was the ultimate outsider growing up in 1960s and 70s Hawaii.

But as the two often discuss, each were raised with largely absent fathers and struggled to fill that void.

"When I was young I felt voiceless, I felt invisible, but I fought to find out where I belonged," said the New Jersey-raised Springsteen in the interview with CBS.

Born in 1949, the budding musician's first guitar was bought by his single mother with a bank loan. Yet he rose quickly from obscurity to become a stadium rock superstar and the bard of American working class life.

Beyond the mythical America depicted in his breakthrough 1975 album, Born to Run, the Boss was also a trenchant critic of the US and especially the Vietnam War.

That theme was played out in his biggest hit, "Born in the U.S.A." (1984), the story of a disabled war veteran who is sorely neglected yet loves his country. As Obama and the singer-songwriter discuss, the song revealed the tension in America that also drives the podcast and book that borrowed its title.

Race and the white resentment of the Trump era again emerge, not only in terms of the racial divisions that Obama had to overcome, but Springsteen's own attempt to bridge this divide when performing for decades with Black saxophonist Clarence Clemons of the E Street Band — and against whom the Boss leans on the iconic front cover of Born to Run

Bruce Springsteen on stage with a stars and stripes flag in the background

Bruce Springsteen performing 'Born in the U.S.A.' in 1985

From podcast to print

Published on October 26 globally, Renegades: Born in the USA brings to life the intimate conversations that filled the podcast in a fully illustrated book format that includes rare photographs from the authors' own collections. Added to the mix is rare archival material including Springsteen's handwritten lyrics and Obama's annotated presidential speeches — including his iconic "Selma" speech at the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery marches.

As the odd couple revisit marriage, fatherhood, masculinity, civil rights and their love of the open road, each keep coming back to one key theme: Can a fundamentally divided America ever be united?

As Springsteen writes in the book's introduction, the challenge now is to deal with "the destructive, ugly, corrupt forces at play that would like to take it all down."

"This is a time of vigilance when who we are is being seriously tested," he wrote.

  • A painting of George Washington (picture alliance / akg-images)

    Music in US presidential campaigns

    George Washington: 'God Save Great Washington'

    George Washington was the first presidential candidate to use a specific song in his election campaign. "God Save Great Washington" is considered the personal anthem of the first President of the United States. The melody of the British anthem "God Save The King" was given new words without further ado, the president's name replacing the words "Our Gracious King" in the song itself.

  • Split photo of JFK speaking at a lectern; Sinatra playing the piano, singing

    Music in US presidential campaigns

    John F. Kennedy, 1960: Frank Sinatra's 'High Hopes'

    Sammy Cahn wrote new lyrics to Frank Sinatra's Oscar-winning 1959 hit "High Hopes" for the Kennedy election campaign in 1960. It became the official campaign tune.

  • Split photo, Reagan smiling, thumbs up, and Bruce Springsteen playing the guitar

    Music in US presidential campaigns

    Ronald Reagan, 1984: Bruce Springsteen's 'Born in the U.S.A.'

    The song chosen for Reagan's 1984 re-election campaign may be the biggest mistake in the history of campaign songs. "Born in the U.S.A." is not as patriotic as one might think. In the song, Bruce Springsteen takes a critical stance on the Vietnam War and criticizes the US government for its treatment of war veterans.

  • Split photo, Bill Clinton, US flag as backdrop, and Stevie Nicks

    Music in US presidential campaigns

    Bill Clinton, 1992: Fleetwood Mac's 'Don't Stop'

    It's believed that the choice of the 1977 hit "Don't Stop (Thinking About Tomorrow)" was a carefully calculated. That song had been especially popular with young Americans at the time, and 15 years later, Fleetwood Mac fans were middle-aged voters — a generation with a particularly high voter turnout.

  • Bildkombo | George W. Bush and Tom Petty

    Music in US presidential campaigns

    George W. Bush, 2000: Tom Petty's 'I Won't Back Down'

    Protesting against the use of his song at campaign rallies, Tom Petty prohibited George W. Bush from using it in 2000. Twenty years later, President Donald J. Trump had the very same song played at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma — and the late musician's family sent a cease-and-desist letter.

  • Barack Obama clasps Presidential Medal of Freedom around a laughing Stevie Wonder's neck (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Music in US presidential campaigns

    Barack Obama, 2008: Stevie Wonder's 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)'

    "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" by Stevie Wonder was regularly played during Barack Obama's 2008 election campaign. The message to his voters was "I am yours!" Many pop greats supported Obama, including Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé and Katy Perry. Rapper and producer will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas produced the track "Yes We Can" in his honor.

    Author: Dagmar Schönowsky (db)


DW recommends

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  

Stars and artists comment on the US election

The world waits for the next US President to be announced — not always patiently. Celebrities, writers, musicians and actors share their first reactions online.  

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents

Since Angela Merkel became German chancellor almost 16 years ago, she has seen three US presidents come and go. Following the tense Trump years, we see more harmonious scenes with Joe Biden.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Barack Obama's transatlantic ties  